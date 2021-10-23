New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140,930 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $40,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

