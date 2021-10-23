Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,143 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

UTF stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

