Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,582 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $187.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,723 shares of company stock worth $9,449,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

