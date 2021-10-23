Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

