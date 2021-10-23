Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,038 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

