Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $320.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.48 and a 200 day moving average of $297.87. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

