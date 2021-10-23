Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

