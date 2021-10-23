Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

