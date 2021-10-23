CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Position Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of CA Healthcare Acquisition worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $198,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company.

Shares of CAHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

