Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.