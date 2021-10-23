Northern Trust Corp Has $99.48 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $99,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $28,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $45.97 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

