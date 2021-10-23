Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $102,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 133.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,899,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $13,390,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $263.19 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

