Northern Trust Corp Has $103.16 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of STAAR Surgical worth $103,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 291.62 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

