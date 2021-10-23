Northern Trust Corp Has $105.61 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,325,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $105,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.87 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

