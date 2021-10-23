Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMK opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

