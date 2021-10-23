Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Worthington Industries worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 490.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 53,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

