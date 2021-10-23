Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

