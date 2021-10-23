Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Schindler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $279.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.79. Schindler has a 12 month low of $258.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

