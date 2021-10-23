Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to €12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities began coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.