Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on Howden Joinery Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

