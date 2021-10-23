Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $107,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.