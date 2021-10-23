Wells Fargo & Company Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $110.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.49.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. GATX has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.