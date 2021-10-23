Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 6,455 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $414,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

MEG stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

