Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

