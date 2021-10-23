Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRG stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

