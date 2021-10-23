Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.54. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.