Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.