Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.38 million, a P/E ratio of -343.97 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,800 shares of company stock worth $2,502,883 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.