Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $489,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.91 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

