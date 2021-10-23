Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $56.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.81.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company.

Get Noah alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOAH opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.