Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $82,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

