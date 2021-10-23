U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

