Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 72.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

