$0.60 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.66. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,201 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 629,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,760,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 36,159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 435,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 433,915 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

