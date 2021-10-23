Jefferies Financial Group Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $63.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

