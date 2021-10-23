Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $55.33

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

