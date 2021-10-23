Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.69.

TSE STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.77. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

