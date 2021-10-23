Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$963.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

