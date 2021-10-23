ATB Capital Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$75.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.63.

PD stock opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.91. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$62.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

