IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$326.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2406761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.