Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $117,000 Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,252 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 353,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

