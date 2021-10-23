Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $200,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

