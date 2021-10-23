Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 411.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.70 million, a PE ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

