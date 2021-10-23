Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 213196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

