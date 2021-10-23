United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in VMware by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in VMware by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,629 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

