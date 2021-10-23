HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.08.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

