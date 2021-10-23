United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,075 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 305,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

