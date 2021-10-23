United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $595,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 57.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.