Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 11,217 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

