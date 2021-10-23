Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.34 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 193,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

